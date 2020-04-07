IGP holds video conference to review security situation in Malakand

In light of visit of Malakand Region, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sana Ullah Abbasi Tuesday held a video conference in Central Police Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :In light of visit of Malakand Region, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sana Ullah Abbasi Tuesday held a video conference in Central Police Peshawar.

DPOs Bajaur, Shangla, Buner, Chitral, Upper Dir, Swabi and Mardan participated in the conference.

The IGP directed the DPOs to keep close and strict vigil on prevention of coronavirus and terrorists activities so that the terrorists and anti- social elements could not take advantage due to COVID-19.

They were further directed to strictly implement the government directives and strategy about coronavirus prevention and security measures.

In the conference, the DPOs briefed the IGP about the security steps taken in their respective districts.

The IGP termed the adopted measures as satisfactory and stressed upon the DPOs to give special attention on security arrangements in their respective jurisdiction.

They were further directed for comprehensive strategy and well calculated plan for ensuring peace and tranquility during coming month of Ramadan.