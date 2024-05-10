IGP honours 5 SIs for passing CSS exams

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has honored five sub-inspectors of the Punjab Police, who have passed the CSS examination.

He invited them along with their families to the central police office, awarded them with honorary shields and felicitated their families.

SIs Muhammad Bilal Chandia, Awais Arshad, Muhammad Salal, Ahmad Hafeez and Lady Sub-Inspector Ummul Baneen are among the police officers who have cleared the CSS exam. They have been selected in the Inland Services (Income Tax) group.

He said that Punjab Police were like a family and their relationship with the Police Department would always remain intact.

Additional IGP Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan also attended the ceremony.