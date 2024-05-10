IGP Honours 5 SIs For Passing CSS Exams
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 08:28 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has honored five sub-inspectors of the Punjab Police, who have passed the CSS examination
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has honored five sub-inspectors of the Punjab Police, who have passed the CSS examination.
He invited them along with their families to the central police office, awarded them with honorary shields and felicitated their families.
SIs Muhammad Bilal Chandia, Awais Arshad, Muhammad Salal, Ahmad Hafeez and Lady Sub-Inspector Ummul Baneen are among the police officers who have cleared the CSS exam. They have been selected in the Inland Services (Income Tax) group.
He said that Punjab Police were like a family and their relationship with the Police Department would always remain intact.
Additional IGP Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan also attended the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Bodies of seven labourers of Gawadar incident shifted to Khanewal
10 outlaws held; arms ammunition recovered
Pakistan, Italy agree to enhance cooperation to combat human trafficking
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on girls' school in North Waziristan
IHC asks city admin to re-fix roti price after consultation with naanbais
Rahim Yar Khan police arrest PO
Four killed in in Bahawalpur road accident
Top opponent of India PM Modi leaves prison on bail
Central Asian Volleyball C'ship trophy unveiled
Provincial Election Commissioner reviews arrangements for by election in NA 148
NEPRA directs DISCOs, KE to revisit load-shedding activities during exam
Excise dept completes preparations for unregistered vehicles, tax evaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bodies of seven labourers of Gawadar incident shifted to Khanewal29 seconds ago
-
10 outlaws held; arms ammunition recovered30 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Italy agree to enhance cooperation to combat human trafficking31 seconds ago
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on girls' school in North Waziristan21 seconds ago
-
IHC asks city admin to re-fix roti price after consultation with naanbais23 seconds ago
-
Rahim Yar Khan police arrest PO24 seconds ago
-
Four killed in in Bahawalpur road accident26 seconds ago
-
Provincial Election Commissioner reviews arrangements for by election in NA 14814 minutes ago
-
NEPRA directs DISCOs, KE to revisit load-shedding activities during exam14 minutes ago
-
Excise dept completes preparations for unregistered vehicles, tax evaders14 minutes ago
-
Opposition decries hurriedly called session of KP Assembly14 minutes ago
-
Young man tortured to death by fake agent in Bahawalnagar14 minutes ago