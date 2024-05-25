IGP honours best performing officers of Sargodha region

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has awarded cash rewards and commendatory certificates to the officers and personnel who successfully tackled serious crimes such as blind murders, abductions, and dacoities.

The IGP awarded cash rewards and commendatory certificates to a total of 72 officers and personnel, including seven teams from Sargodha, five from Khushab, six from Mianwali, and four from Bhakkar districts.

According to details, Inspector Sarfraz Ahmad and his team were awarded commendatory certificates and cash rewards for the arrest of notorious criminal of the black book named Jamat Ali. DSP Javaid Sarwar and his team were awarded commendatory letters and rewards for ensuring the best investigation and punishment for murderers and rapists. Inspector Farooq Ahmad and his team were awarded rewards for the successful arrest of blind murder suspects through effective use of modern technology.

Inspector Aamir Shahzad and his team were awarded commendatory certificates and cash rewards for the arrest of culprits involved in the murder of three people. Other teams receiving rewards for arresting criminals involved in serious crimes and brought them to justice.

IG Punjab emphasized that recognizing the outstanding performance of officers and personnel is an excellent practice for boosting morale, and this series of recognition will continue. He instructed for the expedited implementation of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's "Never Again" campaign and the crackdown against the menace of drugs, all resources should be utilized to suppress crime and ensure easy access to justice for citizens. Additional Inspector General Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Discipline Asif Amin Awan, SP Babar Javaid, SP Maqsood Hashmi, and other officers were also present.