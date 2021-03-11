UrduPoint.com
IGP Inam Ghani Distributes Prizes,certificates Among Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:26 PM

IGP Inam Ghani distributes prizes,certificates among officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani has said it is a good tradition of the department to encourage officials for showing courage, bravery and dutifulness during duties with sincerity and hardwork.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held at the Central Police Office in honor of the officials who showed excellent performance while certificates of appreciation and prizes were also distributed among personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol, Dolphin, Lahore, Sahiwal and DG Khan Region.

The IG said all officials should give priority to resolve problems of people in the best manner, adding that command officers should take care of subordinate staff.

In the ceremony, Rs 5.34 million was distributed among one DPO, 11 DSPs and inspectors, 29 sub-inspectors and ASIs, 37 head constables and constables.

The award-winning officers and officials resolved the cases of terrorism, murder, kidnappingfor ransom and other serious cases, including robbery and dacoity.

