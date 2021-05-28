IGP inaugurates 8815 e- challan sms system

Inspector General Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Friday inaugurated the newly developed e-challan sms system developed to check vehicles' e-challan by sending chassis number through an sms to "8815"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Friday inaugurated the newly developed e-challan sms system developed to check vehicles' e-challan by sending chassis number through an sms to "8815" .

People could get the information on all outstanding e-challans and payable fines through sms immediately. This sms system would resolve the issue of all such citizens who were not getting their e-challans at their addresses because their vehicle was not registered in their Names.

"All the bank-leased and company registered vehicle users would also be able to get e-challan information easily", said the IGP while presiding over the 9th Management Committee meeting of Punjab Safe Cities Authority here.

It was apprised in the meeting that people would receive an sms on their registered number in case of every new e-challan.

The IGP reviewed upgradation of specially designed software for Lahore Police Investigation officers to obtain video evidence from PSCA.

The IG also reviewed the under process "Dolphin Squad Tracking System" through which senior command would be able to monitor the movement of Dolphin Squads 24/7.

He appreciated the performance of Punjab Safe Cities Authority and said that modern IT tools and infrastructure were helping in duty performance.

PSCA's 9th Management Committee meeting was attended by MD Rao Sardar Ali Khan, COO Muhammad Kamran Khan, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, DIG Operations Sajid Kayani, SP Dolphin Rashid Hidayat, Operations Commander Asim Jasra and representatives of Finance Department, Planning and Development Department and Home Department Punjab.

Later, the IGP recorded a special programme with PSCA Web Channel.