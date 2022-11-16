IGP inaugurates AIDFC at Ideas Expo 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) : Inspector General Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon visited the ongoing Defense Exhibition "Ideas 2022" at Expo Center here on Wednesday.

He went to the display counter, set up by the Special Security Unit of Sindh Police, and inaugurated the Advanced Intelligence Data Fusion Center (AIDFC) at the Expo Center. DIG Security and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.