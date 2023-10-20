Open Menu

IGP Inaugurates CCTV Command, Control Room At Lower Dir

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan on Friday visited Lower Dir and inaugurated CCTV Command and Control Room at Taimargara

Regional Police Officer, Muhammad Ali Khan, District Police Officer, Ziauddin and other concerned police officials were also present on the occasion.

Regional Police Officer, Muhammad Ali Khan, District Police Officer, Ziauddin and other concerned police officials were also present on the occasion.

The IGP was also briefed about security measures being taken to ensure peace and protect life and property of the people. He was told that 203 CCTV cameras were being installed on various places of the district including busy intersections.

It was said that main objective of command and control room is to enhance security cordon and to prevent incidents of street crime, car lifting, initiate rapid response mechanism and protect government installations.

Talking to media, the IGP praised professionalism of KP police and highlighted the sacrifices and services of the force to protect lives of people. He said that introducing new technologies would enhance capability of the force besides improving policing.

He also visited martyrs monument and prayed for those who laid their lives in line of duty.

APP /mds/

