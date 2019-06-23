UrduPoint.com
IGP Inaugurates Check Post At Pak-Afghan Border Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 04:40 PM

IGP inaugurates check post at Pak-Afghan border area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Inspector General of Police, Dr.Muhammad Naeem Khan on Satuday inaugurated Maskeeni check post located at border area between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Lower Dir district.

DIG Malakand Division, Muhammad Saeed Wazir and DPO Lower Dir Arif Shahbaz were present of the occassion.

IGP said that security forces with the help of people had wiped out terrorists from the area.

He lauded services and sacrifices of policemen performing duties in remote mountainous terrain for the protection of life and property of people.

Addressing policemen, he said that law and order situation had been improved and restored due to sacrifices of police forces.

