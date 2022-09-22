UrduPoint.com

IGP Inaugurates CTPL Smart Licensing Centre

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 07:26 PM

IGP inaugurates CTPL smart licensing centre

Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Thursday said that establishment of City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) smart 24/7 licensing center in Manawan Lines was a special facility for provision of driving license to citizens on fast track

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Thursday said that establishment of City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) smart 24/7 licensing center in Manawan Lines was a special facility for provision of driving license to citizens on fast track.

He directed that the process of issuance of driving license should be made easier for citizens with effective use of modern technology.

He said that the strict enforcement of traffic rules could lead to the protection of precious human lives by reducing the number of accidents on roads, so the traffic officials should perform their duties diligently on the roads and provide convenience to the citizens by ensuring the constant flow of traffic.

The IG Punjab said that driving license services should be provided to elderly and women citizens on priority basis and coordination with Safe City cameras should be made more effective to improve traffic management in Lahore.

He expressed these views on the occasion of inauguration of new CTPL Smart 24/7 Licensing Center of Traffic Police Lahore in Manawan Lines.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and CTO Lahore Muntazer Mehdi while giving a briefing about the working of smart licensing center said that facilities like new, international, learner permit, duplicate, renewal or license verification would be available in Smart Licensing Center which would be fully transparent.

The CTO said that 22 learner's booths and six driving testing centers were working in Lahore at the moment while a separate licensing center had also been established in Liberty for women.

At the end of the ceremony, a truck of relief goods was also sent by City Traffic Police Lahore for the flood victims.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Punjab Flood Traffic Lead Women National University

Recent Stories

PFA disposes of 8,000 litres of adulterated milk

PFA disposes of 8,000 litres of adulterated milk

2 minutes ago
 92pc kids vaccinated against COVID-19 in Punjab

92pc kids vaccinated against COVID-19 in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Federer teams up with Nadal at Laver Cup for final ..

Federer teams up with Nadal at Laver Cup for final match

2 minutes ago
 Gold down by Rs.400 per tola 22 Sep 2022

Gold down by Rs.400 per tola 22 Sep 2022

2 minutes ago
 Women's basketball World Cup results

Women's basketball World Cup results

4 minutes ago
 PSMA, Indonesian envoy discuss bilateral trade imp ..

PSMA, Indonesian envoy discuss bilateral trade improvement opportunities

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.