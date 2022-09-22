IGP inaugurates CTPL smart licensing centre

Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Thursday said that establishment of City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) smart 24/7 licensing center in Manawan Lines was a special facility for provision of driving license to citizens on fast track

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Thursday said that establishment of City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) smart 24/7 licensing center in Manawan Lines was a special facility for provision of driving license to citizens on fast track.

He directed that the process of issuance of driving license should be made easier for citizens with effective use of modern technology.

He said that the strict enforcement of traffic rules could lead to the protection of precious human lives by reducing the number of accidents on roads, so the traffic officials should perform their duties diligently on the roads and provide convenience to the citizens by ensuring the constant flow of traffic.

The IG Punjab said that driving license services should be provided to elderly and women citizens on priority basis and coordination with Safe City cameras should be made more effective to improve traffic management in Lahore.

He expressed these views on the occasion of inauguration of new CTPL Smart 24/7 Licensing Center of Traffic Police Lahore in Manawan Lines.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and CTO Lahore Muntazer Mehdi while giving a briefing about the working of smart licensing center said that facilities like new, international, learner permit, duplicate, renewal or license verification would be available in Smart Licensing Center which would be fully transparent.

The CTO said that 22 learner's booths and six driving testing centers were working in Lahore at the moment while a separate licensing center had also been established in Liberty for women.

At the end of the ceremony, a truck of relief goods was also sent by City Traffic Police Lahore for the flood victims.