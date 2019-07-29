Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Punjab, Capt.(r) Arif Nawaz Monday inaugurated facilitation center and one window operation's newly constructed building at City Traffic Police (CTP) Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police , (IGP) Punjab , Capt.(r) Arif Nawaz Monday inaugurated facilitation center and one window operation's newly constructed building at City Traffic Police (CTP) Headquarters.

During his visit to the CTP Office he said the reforms in Punjab Police and resolution of the citizens problems were top most priority of the department.

He said, over 2.7 million citizens were facilitated in Punjab Police 'Kidmat' Centers established in different cities of the province.

The IGP said, efforts were underway to provide relief to the citizens and address their complaints within shortest possible time frame. Police officials were also being provided latest equipment, weapons and modern training.

He said, a state of the art facilitation center/one window operation had been established at City Traffic Police (CTP) office to facilitate the citizens.

Best medical treatment facilities were being arranged for the police personnel and Rawalpindi District Police had finalized an agreement with a big hospital of the city.

The police personnel would be provided free medical treatment facilities at the hospital, he added.

On the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ahsan Tufail, City Police Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, Superintendent Police, Potohar Town, Syed Ali and other senior police officers were present.

Arif Nawaz informed that Punjab Police would launch a mobile app to allow the public to report crimes in a quick and effective manner in several cities of the province.

Punjab police were also focusing up-gradation of the Police Stations, he said adding, out of 716 police stations of the province, nearly 100 police stations were working without proper buildings.

The IGP said, Punjab has a large population of over 120 million but, the Punjab police's strength was just 200,000 due to which some difficulties were being faced.

He said, "We are a professional police force and making all out efforts to provide relief to the citizens."He appreciated efforts of Rawalpindi district police saying, the performance of Rawalpindi police had improved.