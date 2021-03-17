UrduPoint.com
IGP Inaugurates E-desk To Facilitate Citizens

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

IGP inaugurates E-desk to facilitate citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jammel-ur Rehman Wednesday inaugurated an E-desk at F-6 super market, aimed at facilitating citizens for online registration of complaints in case of any mishap.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the IGP said now the citizens could lodge a complaint without visiting a police station.

They just needed to scan their Computerized National Identity Card on the barcode reader, attached with a high-tech machine installed at the e-desk, he added.

He said on receiving the complaint, the personnel on duty would contact the complainant within short span of time to redress his issue.

The IGP said visitors from other cities were also allowed to use the facility.

A feedback option was also made the part of machine, which would help the police department for bringing reforms.

The applicant could inform the police about any inconvenience by contacting on emergency phone numbers, displayed at the desk, he added.

He said more desks were on the cards to improve police performance in the Federal capital.

"Islamabad police are committed to serve the masses," IGP remarked.

He lauded the efforts of SSP and his team, who worked hard for timely execution of the initiative.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations, Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanvir, SP city were also present on the occasion.

