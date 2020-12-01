UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Inaugurates Exhibition On Road Safety, Environmental Pollution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 09:20 PM

IGP inaugurates exhibition on road safety, environmental pollution

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that holding a painting exhibition on environmental pollution and traffic rules for creating awareness among people was a significant step for strengthening the ongoing efforts to reduce traffic accidents and environmental pollution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that holding a painting exhibition on environmental pollution and traffic rules for creating awareness among people was a significant step for strengthening the ongoing efforts to reduce traffic accidents and environmental pollution.

He said that Lahore Police was paying special attention to the educational campaign with effective use of modern technology to improve the traffic management, adding that such exhibition at Al-Hamra Art Gallery reflected the constructive thinking and reality.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons after inaugurating a three-day exhibition on road safety and environmental protection at Al-Hamra Art Gallery here.

He said that the charming works of art displayed in the exhibition conveyed a unique and positive message of creative thinking which had not only provided a suitable platform for the young students to express their talent but also became a source of awareness among the citizens.

Appreciating the art pieces, IG Punjab said that although the educational institutions were closed due to corona, the full participation of students was the result of best efforts and effective incentives of Traffic Police Lahore.

However, a total of 67 students participated in the exhibition titled "Traffic Law Enforcement and Environmental Protection", out of which the IG Punjab also presented certificates of appreciation and prizes to those who secured prominent positions.

Speaking on the occasion, CTO Lahore Syed Hamad Abid said that all the young artists had done a splendid job by embellishing their works on the most important topics while the City Traffic Police had been organizing such programmes and events to create awareness about traffic rules.

CCPO Lahore Omar Sheikh, DIG Traffic Punjab Imran Mehboob, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Saman Rai and others were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Punjab Road Job Traffic Young Media All Best

Recent Stories

Effective traffic management system

33 seconds ago

Father arrested over alleged murder of girl

35 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, US Diplomat Discu ..

5 minutes ago

One in Four People in UK Found It Harder to Follow ..

5 minutes ago

Covid-19 patient dies, 76 more cases reported in H ..

5 minutes ago

UKs Post-Brexit Points-Based Immigration System Co ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.