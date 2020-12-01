IGP inaugurates exhibition on road safety, environmental pollution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that holding a painting exhibition on environmental pollution and traffic rules for creating awareness among people was a significant step for strengthening the ongoing efforts to reduce traffic accidents and environmental pollution.

He said that Lahore Police was paying special attention to the educational campaign with effective use of modern technology to improve the traffic management, adding that such exhibition at Al-Hamra Art Gallery reflected the constructive thinking and reality.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons after inaugurating a three-day exhibition on road safety and environmental protection at Al-Hamra Art Gallery here.

He said that the charming works of art displayed in the exhibition conveyed a unique and positive message of creative thinking which had not only provided a suitable platform for the young students to express their talent but also became a source of awareness among the citizens.

Appreciating the art pieces, IG Punjab said that although the educational institutions were closed due to corona, the full participation of students was the result of best efforts and effective incentives of Traffic Police Lahore.

However, a total of 67 students participated in the exhibition titled "Traffic Law Enforcement and Environmental Protection", out of which the IG Punjab also presented certificates of appreciation and prizes to those who secured prominent positions.

Speaking on the occasion, CTO Lahore Syed Hamad Abid said that all the young artists had done a splendid job by embellishing their works on the most important topics while the City Traffic Police had been organizing such programmes and events to create awareness about traffic rules.

CCPO Lahore Omar Sheikh, DIG Traffic Punjab Imran Mehboob, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Saman Rai and others were also present.