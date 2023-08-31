Open Menu

IGP Inaugurates First Police Animal Rescue Center In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 09:05 PM

IGP inaugurates first Police Animal Rescue Center in Lahore

Punjab Police has formally inaugurated the first Police Animal Rescue Center in Lahore for the treatment and rehabilitation of helpless, injured and sick animals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Police has formally inaugurated the first Police Animal Rescue Center in Lahore for the treatment and rehabilitation of helpless, injured and sick animals.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar inaugurated the Police Animal Rescue Center (PARC) established in partnership with a private organization.

Police Animal Rescue Center helpline 03192646257 has also been activated.

The center has been established in collaboration with Punjab Police and Animal Rights Activism (JFK).

JFK CEO Zufshan Anoushe along with senior officers of Punjab Police was present at the event.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police animal rescue center will have veterinary doctors, ambulance, rescue staff and police team.

He added that the mobile app of Police Animal Rescue Center will contain data of veterinary doctors and centers and other details to provide immediate help to animals in distress.

JFK CEO Zufshan Anoushe said that volunteers will do internship in the police animal rescue center while a wide animal rescue system will be activated across the city.

While speaking, IG Punjab further said that the Police Animal Rescue Center will play an important role in the treatment and rehabilitation of helpless and injured animals.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also answered the questions asked by the media representatives. Senior officers including DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, CTO Mustansar Feroze, SP Model Town and ASP Syeda Shahrbano were present on the spot.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Police Punjab Mobile Nasir Media Event

Recent Stories

Law & order situation, a Govt's top priority : Car ..

Law & order situation, a Govt's top priority : Caretaker Balochistan Home Minist ..

9 minutes ago
 IGP distributes electronic wheelchairs among 10 sp ..

IGP distributes electronic wheelchairs among 10 special children of police emplo ..

9 minutes ago
 Dera Police arrests two outlaws

Dera Police arrests two outlaws

9 minutes ago
 No negligence to be tolerated during anti-polio ca ..

No negligence to be tolerated during anti-polio campaign: ADCR

10 minutes ago
 May-9 cases: ATC extends physical remand of 86 PTI ..

May-9 cases: ATC extends physical remand of 86 PTI leaders, workers

20 minutes ago
 IT sector can be a game changer in current economi ..

IT sector can be a game changer in current economic situation: Mayor Karachi

26 minutes ago
'Encroachments a serious problem in Karachi'; says ..

'Encroachments a serious problem in Karachi'; says Mayor Karachi

26 minutes ago
 Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Kh ..

Tourism Bus Tours launched to boost tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

26 minutes ago
 Home minister constitutes committee for ensuring s ..

Home minister constitutes committee for ensuring security on Imam Hussain's Cheh ..

26 minutes ago
 Malaysia HC organizes flag hosting ceremony to cel ..

Malaysia HC organizes flag hosting ceremony to celebrate National Day

24 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, Indonesia launch Fellowships in Virology ..

COMSTECH, Indonesia launch Fellowships in Virology and Vaccine Technologies for ..

11 minutes ago
 Saqib Rafiq appointed Chairman RWMC

Saqib Rafiq appointed Chairman RWMC

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan