IGP inaugurates first Police Animal Rescue Center in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Police has formally inaugurated the first Police Animal Rescue Center in Lahore for the treatment and rehabilitation of helpless, injured and sick animals.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar inaugurated the Police Animal Rescue Center (PARC) established in partnership with a private organization.

Police Animal Rescue Center helpline 03192646257 has also been activated.

The center has been established in collaboration with Punjab Police and Animal Rights Activism (JFK).

JFK CEO Zufshan Anoushe along with senior officers of Punjab Police was present at the event.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police animal rescue center will have veterinary doctors, ambulance, rescue staff and police team.

He added that the mobile app of Police Animal Rescue Center will contain data of veterinary doctors and centers and other details to provide immediate help to animals in distress.

JFK CEO Zufshan Anoushe said that volunteers will do internship in the police animal rescue center while a wide animal rescue system will be activated across the city.

While speaking, IG Punjab further said that the Police Animal Rescue Center will play an important role in the treatment and rehabilitation of helpless and injured animals.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also answered the questions asked by the media representatives. Senior officers including DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, CTO Mustansar Feroze, SP Model Town and ASP Syeda Shahrbano were present on the spot.