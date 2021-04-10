UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Inaugurates Khidmat Centre At Lower Dir, Appreciates Performance Of DRCs,

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:01 PM

IGP inaugurates Khidmat Centre at Lower Dir, appreciates performance of DRCs,

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Saturday visited district Dir Lower and appreciated performance of Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) to resolve disputes in a amicable way

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Saturday visited district Dir Lower and appreciated performance of Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs) to resolve disputes in a amicable way.

Upon arrival, he was received by Regional Police Officer Malakand, Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, District Police Officer, Liaqat Ali Malik and other high ranking police officials. A smart contingent of police presented guard of honor.

The IGP laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered fateha.

He also also planted a tree in the police lines.

The IGP visited Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) and met with its members. He appreciated working of DRCs and said these councils had served people by amicably resolving more than 42000 disputes across the province.

He said that due to the honesty and impartiality of members, the confidence of people had been strengthened on DRCs.

Later, the IGP inaugurated Police Khidmat Center. He was briefed that services would be provided to public under one roof in a corporate environment.

He was informed Khidmat Center facilitate people to get character certificate, police clearance certificate, registering complaints, acquisition of driving license, vehicle verification etc.

The KP police chief appreciated this initiative and said that it was our responsibility to provide help and services to public at their doorstep. During his visit, the IGP met with families of police shuhada and distributed Ramazan package.

The IGP also chaired a high-level meeting and acquired briefing about law and order situation in the district. He directed strengthen of ties with other law enforcing agencies and close monitoring to avoid any untoward incident.

He also met with delegation of Chamber of Commerce, traders, journalist community, lawyers and elites of the area.

He also visited Talash Police Station and inspected its various sections. He awarded SHO, Muharrar and wireless incharge of police station for good performance.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law And Order Police Station Lawyers Visit Vehicle Dir Malakand Chamber Commerce Afridi

Recent Stories

Dubai Police ready Ramadan Cannons

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Kalba Cloc ..

20 minutes ago

Eight more COVID-19 patients die in Faisalabad

54 seconds ago

Liverpool strike late to end record Anfield losing ..

56 seconds ago

Pb govt takes steps for transparent by-poll in Das ..

57 seconds ago

Leeds stall Man City's title march, last-gasp Live ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.