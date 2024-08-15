IGP Inaugurates Kohat Police Club’ Meeting Hall, Tree Plantation Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan paid a visit to Kohat where he inaugurated the construction work on the Police Club’s meeting hall.
The IGP also inaugurated a plantation drive under the Green Pakistan Plantation Campaign by planting saplings in the green area of Police Club Kohat.
The Inspector General of Police also visited the Rescue 15 Center where he inspected the CCTV in the Command and Control Centre.
The electronic monitoring of the city through CCTV cameras was also reviewed.
On arrival in Kohat, the IGP received a warm welcome and was saluted by a well-armed contingent of police.
Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar, District Police Officer Kohat Muhammad Umar. Khan and other police officials also accompanied the IGP on this occasion.
During the plantation and inauguration ceremony, the IGP and other participants prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.
During a visit to the command and control center, he directed the police officials to ensure combat crimes in the city with the help of this system.
APP/azq-slm
