IGP inaugurates new building of Factory Area PS in Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday directed to intensify crackdown against proclaimed offenders, court absconders and anti-social elements.

He said the officers should undertake field work to weed out criminal gangs and control aerial firing as well as kite flying.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that concrete steps should be taken to curb all crimes, including cattle theft, dacoity, murder etc.

He directed that operations to curb incidents of violence against women and children should be continued under zero tolerance policy and implementation of National Action Plan should also be ensured. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at DPO Office Sheikhupura and later addressed police personnel at Police Darbar.

In Sheikhupura, the IGP inaugurated new building of Police Station Factory Area and later planted a sapling in the lawn. He inspected various sections of the police station and examined facilities available there.

Later, he visited the memorial of martyrs and laid a floral wreath. He met families and children of martyrs of Sheikhupura region in police lines and after hearing their problems he issued orders on the spot.

RPO Sheikhupura Mirza Faran Baig, DPO Sheikhupura, DPO Nankana, DPO Kasur, Special Branch, CTD officers were also present on the occasion.