UrduPoint.com

IGP Inaugurates New Building Of Factory Area PS In Sheikhupura

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 09:53 PM

IGP inaugurates new building of Factory Area PS in Sheikhupura

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday directed to intensify crackdown against proclaimed offenders, court absconders and anti-social elements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday directed to intensify crackdown against proclaimed offenders, court absconders and anti-social elements.

He said the officers should undertake field work to weed out criminal gangs and control aerial firing as well as kite flying.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that concrete steps should be taken to curb all crimes, including cattle theft, dacoity, murder etc.

He directed that operations to curb incidents of violence against women and children should be continued under zero tolerance policy and implementation of National Action Plan should also be ensured. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at DPO Office Sheikhupura and later addressed police personnel at Police Darbar.

In Sheikhupura, the IGP inaugurated new building of Police Station Factory Area and later planted a sapling in the lawn. He inspected various sections of the police station and examined facilities available there.

Later, he visited the memorial of martyrs and laid a floral wreath. He met families and children of martyrs of Sheikhupura region in police lines and after hearing their problems he issued orders on the spot.

RPO Sheikhupura Mirza Faran Baig, DPO Sheikhupura, DPO Nankana, DPO Kasur, Special Branch, CTD officers were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Hearing Firing Murder Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Police Station Kasur Sheikhupura Criminals Women All Court

Recent Stories

Senior AfD Official Says Crimea Belongs to Russia ..

Senior AfD Official Says Crimea Belongs to Russia Historically

40 seconds ago
 Development journey to continue under PM's leaders ..

Development journey to continue under PM's leadership: CM Buzdar

42 seconds ago
 Nord Stream 2 'in all our interests': France's Eng ..

Nord Stream 2 'in all our interests': France's Engie

45 seconds ago
 US Aims to Shape Taliban, Discourage Others From S ..

US Aims to Shape Taliban, Discourage Others From Supporting Armed Opposition - S ..

47 seconds ago
 Russia Made Security Guarantee Proposals to Avert ..

Russia Made Security Guarantee Proposals to Avert War - Putin

3 minutes ago
 Faisal Vawda challenges his disqualification befor ..

Faisal Vawda challenges his disqualification before Islamabad High Court

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>