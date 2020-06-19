IGP inaugurates new building of Khidmat Markaz; police projects in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) -:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir on Friday said that network of 'khidmat marakiz' was being extended across the province to ensure the provision of facilities as per modern policing to people.

Citizens can acquire 14 important facilities through online modern integrated system, he said and added the use of modern technology helped in speeding up process of service delivery.

He expressed these views while inaugurating new building of khidmat markaz Bahria Town Lahore and via online, nine different projects of Rawalpindi police.

At Bahria Town Lahore, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed briefing about facilities at khidmat markaz said that modern integrated khidmat markaz would provide more than a dozen services to citizens including police character certificates, tenancy registration, police verification report, record of mobile phones and vehicles and licensing facilities.

He said that keeping in view facilities of the public khidmat markaz, application has also been prepared and the citizens could download this App to get information regarding services and can also book their visit time.

Later, an online ceremony was held at Central Police Office, in which IG Punjab inaugurated nine modern projects of Rawalpindi police meant for service delivery to public including the projects of reporting centre and khidmat markaz for transgender, reporting center and khidmat markaz for women, police khidmat markaz Gujar Khan, Police khidmat markaz Taxila, police khidmat markaz Traffic headquarters Rawalpindi, state of the art licensing branch Rawalpindi, online Chowki system, CPO RWP 111 helpline and inauguration of new gate of Police lines Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi police officers briefed the IGP that these projects would reduce the issues of the citizens and improve overall performance of police, whereas paperless licensing issuing system and automated driving test recording system have also been started.

The IGP directed the officers to adopt polite behavior with the citizens visiting khidmat marakiz, police stations and other police offices and said that peoples' issues should be resolved at any cost.

During the inaugural ceremony of khidmat markaz at Bahria Town Lahore,DIG Operations Ashfaq khan, CTO Lahore Syed Hamad Abid and SSP operationsFaisal Shehzad were also present.