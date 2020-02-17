UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Inaugurates New Office Of Traffic Sector New Anarkali

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:51 PM

IGP inaugurates new office of traffic sector New Anarkali

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir said "E-Payment App" is significant effort of traffic police in favour of citizens and it would weed out the need to go to bank for payment of challan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir said "E-Payment App" is significant effort of traffic police in favour of citizens and it would weed out the need to go to bank for payment of challan.

"The people would not have to go to traffic police offices to get their papers back, but by submitting the challan money online through "E-Payment App" they would be able to collect their papers from the traffic police personnel on the spot", he added.He said this after the inauguration of the newly constructed building of the traffic sector New Anar Kali here. CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed was also present.

The IG directed the traffic officials to start test run of "E-Payment App" as soon as possible, in light of the results of the test run and ensure to launch this application in other sectors too.

He said that with effective use of modern technology and introduction of new projects guidance of citizens should be continued and during the course of duty citizens should be treated courteously.

The IGP reviewed the working of different branches after the inauguration of the newly constructed building.

On the occasion, IGP was briefed about the working of different branches of the new office.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Punjab Bank Traffic Money From

Recent Stories

Pakistan has been part of 46 UN Peacekeeping missi ..

6 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Second Vice President stressed the A ..

47 seconds ago

Academia urged to contribute for promoting exports ..

49 seconds ago

Revenue shouldn't be increased by taxing food item ..

8 minutes ago

Finance Division dismisses speculations on IMF Rev ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of Justice Qazi Isa ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.