IGP inaugurates new office of traffic sector New Anarkali

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir said "E-Payment App" is significant effort of traffic police in favour of citizens and it would weed out the need to go to bank for payment of challan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir said "E-Payment App" is significant effort of traffic police in favour of citizens and it would weed out the need to go to bank for payment of challan.

"The people would not have to go to traffic police offices to get their papers back, but by submitting the challan money online through "E-Payment App" they would be able to collect their papers from the traffic police personnel on the spot", he added.He said this after the inauguration of the newly constructed building of the traffic sector New Anar Kali here. CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed was also present.

The IG directed the traffic officials to start test run of "E-Payment App" as soon as possible, in light of the results of the test run and ensure to launch this application in other sectors too.

He said that with effective use of modern technology and introduction of new projects guidance of citizens should be continued and during the course of duty citizens should be treated courteously.

The IGP reviewed the working of different branches after the inauguration of the newly constructed building.

On the occasion, IGP was briefed about the working of different branches of the new office.