IGP Inaugurates Newly Constructed CTD Headquarters In DI Khan

Published June 10, 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed modern building of Counter Terrorism Department's (CTD) Regional Headquarters Dera Ismail Khan.

The IGP inaugurated the newly constructed building by cutting a ribbon in a ceremony which was also attended by CTD Additional IG Shaukat Abbas, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, CTD Region-I SP Fazal Wahid, CTD Region-II SP Izhar Shah and other officers and officials from CTD and police departments.

The RPO gave a detailed briefing to the IGP regarding the CTD building. Meanwhile, the IGP reviewed the internal and external security of the CTD station. While visiting various parts of the building, he also inspected the CCTV electronic monitoring system.

The IGP visited various sections of the CTD Headquarters including offices, Investigation Cell and various counters where he reviewed the performance of each section in detail.

Speaking on this occasion, the IGP said that modern equipments, weapons, ammunition and vehicles had been provided to the CTD police.

The establishment of the CTD was aimed at complete eradication of terrorism from the province. He stressed upon the need to maintain a close and friendly relationship between the police and the people, saying, the bilateral cooperation was must to eradicate the crime.

Later, the IGP presided over a high-level meeting with the police officials at the Police Club Dera.

The meeting was attended by CTD Additional IG Shaukat Abbas, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, DPO Tank Waqar Ahmad, DPO South Waziristan (SW) Upper Niaz Muhammad, DPO SW Lower Shabbir Hussain, Additional SP Dera Iftekhar Ali Shah, SP Investigation Tank Nasir Ali, SP Special Branch Tauheed Khan, CTD Region-I SP Fazal Wahid, CTD Region-II SP Izhar Shah and SP FPR Iqbal Khan.

In the meeting, the IGP was briefed in detail regarding the performance of police department in Dera region including the tribal districts. On which the IGP expressed satisfaction.

