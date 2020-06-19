UrduPoint.com
IGP Inaugurates Nine Projects For Rawalpindi Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP), Shoaib Dastgir on Friday inaugurated nine different projects for Rawalpindi Police during online conversations on Friday.

On the occasion Additional IG Welfare & Fund Punjab Tariq Masood Yasin, Additional IG Operations Punjab Inam Ghani, RPO Rawalpindi Sohail Habib Tajik, CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, CTO Syed Ali Akbar and other officers were present online.

RPO and CPO Rawalpindi briefed the IGP Punjab on different projects being inaugurated.

IGP Punjab expressed his delight on the inauguration of first Transgender Reporting & Khidmat Markaz in Rawalpindi.

While inaugurating Inspector Raja Muhammad Saqlain Shaheed Gate of ASP Salman Ayaz Khan Shaheed Police Lines Rawalpindi, IGP Punjab said that Inspector Raja Muhammad Saqlain Shaheed was a brave officer who laid his life for the nation, IGP added that his sacrifice is unmatchable.

IGP also Inaugurated 24/7 helpline of Rawalpindi Police, 111-CPO-RWP, Reporting centre & Khidmat Markaz for Women, Police Khidmat Markaz Gujar Khan, Police Khidmat Markaz Taxila, Paperless Traffic License Issuing System Rawalpindi and Police Khidmat Markaz Traffic Headquarters Rawalpindi.

IGP Punjab Shoaib Dastgir also inaugurated Tahaffuz Reporting Centre & Khidmat Markaz for transgenders and said that a society, where transgenders and other deprived communities of society are not taken care of, cannot progress. IGP expressed his delight over the establishment of first Tahaffuz Reporting Centre & Khidmat Markaz for transgenders in Rawalpindi keeping in view the issues of transgenders.

IGP Punjab also inaugurated newly established well equipped front desks in 25 police posts in district Rawalpindi.

He appreciated the projects of Rawalpindi Police equipped with latest technology and said that other districts in Punjab must also initiate such projects to serve the citizens.

IGP Punjab said that "change of culture" is obvious in these projects. IGP Punjab while inaugurating the projects discussed various points with RPO and CPO Rawalpindi as well as the staff working on the projects.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that utilization of latest technology in policing is aimed at better service delivery for the citizens; he said that the process of these latest initiatives will carry on in future.

