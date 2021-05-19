IGP inaugurates online registration for tenants

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman Wednesday inaugurated an online registration system for the people residing in the federal capital on rented houses

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th April, 2021) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman Wednesday inaugurated an online registration system for the people residing in the federal capital on rented houses.

Under the initiative the landlords could submit their tenant details on the department website without visiting a police station.

A ceremony in that regard held at Central Police Office, was attended by DIG Headquarter Kamran Adil, director IT department Saleem Raza Sheikh and other Officials of Capital police.

Speaking at the occasion, IGP Islamabad appreciated the IT department of Police to complete the task in time.

The system would not only help the force to identify criminal elements but ensure protection of the landlords, he remarked.

Rehman said Islamabad Police had taken multiple initiatives during the last four months, using modern technology for the convenience of the citizens.

The department, had introduced an online traffic appointment, FIR, SMS alert, traffic update alert and e-police desk which were getting overwhelmed response by the residents, he added.

It may be mention here that the decision to this effect was came during an online 'Khuli Kutchery' (open court) here at Traffic Police (ITP) office, the other day, when a citizen submit his submission to IGP Islamabad for online registration of tenants.

To which he appreciated the citizen and directed the officials concerned to start work on the proposal so that it could be started at the earliest.