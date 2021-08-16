IGP inaugurates Police Service Center at Swan Garden

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:39 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Monday inaugurated the Police Service Center, equipped with modern technology, at sector Swan Garden

The inaugural ceremony was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Addition SP Islamabad Farhat Abbass Kazmi, SP (Rural) Nowsherwan and other police officials as well as notables of the area.

The IGP Islamabad reviewed the services being provided over there.

Director IT Saleem Raza Sheikh briefed him about all facilities. Service Centre would issue character certificate, general police verification report, copy of FIR, missing children report and register tenants, foreigners as well as domestic servants.

The IGP said that as per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Islamabad police committed to provide maximum relief and facilities to citizens.

He said that efforts are underway to change policing culture, however, police guides have been appointed at police stations besides establishing e-pickets.

Police Service Center are already functioning in F-6, G-14 and Bani Gala while more such centers would also be established in various areas of the city to facilitate the citizens.

Islamabad police have already introduced FIR SMS alert system to provide information about registered reports to citizens.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman directed the police staff serving at service center to behave politely with citizens and address their complaints.

He said that all citizens are very respectful for us and directed to resolve the issues of senior citizens and women on priority basis.

The notables of the area also appreciated the step of Islamabad police for better facilities to citizens.

