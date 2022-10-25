IGP inaugurates police vision project

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Inspector General Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar inaugurated a police vision project here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar inaugurated a police vision project here on Tuesday.

Under this project, all sections of the Faisalabad police and police divisions have been digitalized. This project will be extended to other districts of the Punjab province.

Regional Police Officer Dr Moeen Masood, City Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik, and heads of different departments were present on the occasion.

The IG Police also visited different sections of the police project including police martyrs gallery, Incharge room, monitoring room, conference room.

He appreciated the police vision project and said that it would be linked to police headquarters. This project will also be launched in other districts of the province.

He presided over a meeting to review the crime rate in the region at RPO office which was attended by the senior police officers including RPO Moeen Masood, CPO Umar Saeed Malik, and DPOs of all the three districts - Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Jhang.

Later, IG police presided over a police darbar. He listened to the problems of the police officers and sought proposals from them to improve the performance of the department.

The IG police also met with families and children of the police martyrs.

He also distributed laptops among 22 talented students. He paid tribute to 107 martyrs of Faisalabad police.

Earlier, CPO Umar Saeed Malik briefed the Inspector General Punjab police Faisal Shahkar about the project.

He said that a sum of Rs 8 million had been spent on renovation of an old building of police sports complex at police lines. All departments including the monitoring section, police inspection, front desk, vehicle tracking, vehicle verification, character certificate, Pukar-15 and media watch and police divisions have been digitalized under the police vision project.

He said that all important places, crossings, roads, bazaars, community centers, trade centers, and police stations of all the five police divisions are being monitored through 400 cameras at the monitoring room.

He said that properly trained 37-member staff is fulfilling responsibilities in the police vision building.

