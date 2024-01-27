IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

Newly-constructed solitaire lodges in Elite Training School were inaugurated by the Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar during his visit to the Elite Police Training School Bedian Road on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Newly-constructed solitaire lodges in Elite Training school were inaugurated by the Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar during his visit to the Elite Police Training School Bedian Road on Saturday.

The two-storied attractive building has modern facilities including living room, dining room, drawing room, washrooms, kitchen, caretaker room, reception room for the guests.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that police officers and delegations coming from other cities to perform official affairs will be able to stay in Solitaire Lodges.

Similarly, foreign experts coming for the training of Punjab police and elite force officers will also be accommodated in the same lodges.

He further said that with the support of the Punjab government, the dream of Punjab Police's wonderful infrastructure and development has converted into reality.

He added that Punjab Police's special initiative police stations, service centers, driving training and licensing centers are no less than any other country in the world. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar inspected various parts of Solitaire Lodges, appreciated the quality of facilities, Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated SSP Nida Omar Chatha, concerned officers for successfully completing the Solitaire Lodges project in record time. Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Additional IG Elite Force Waqar Abbasi, Additional IGs, DIGs and Senior police officers attended the event.