Open Menu

IGP Inaugurates Solitaire Lodges In Elite Training School

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 11:29 PM

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

Newly-constructed solitaire lodges in Elite Training School were inaugurated by the Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar during his visit to the Elite Police Training School Bedian Road on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Newly-constructed solitaire lodges in Elite Training school were inaugurated by the Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar during his visit to the Elite Police Training School Bedian Road on Saturday.

The two-storied attractive building has modern facilities including living room, dining room, drawing room, washrooms, kitchen, caretaker room, reception room for the guests.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that police officers and delegations coming from other cities to perform official affairs will be able to stay in Solitaire Lodges.

Similarly, foreign experts coming for the training of Punjab police and elite force officers will also be accommodated in the same lodges.

He further said that with the support of the Punjab government, the dream of Punjab Police's wonderful infrastructure and development has converted into reality.

He added that Punjab Police's special initiative police stations, service centers, driving training and licensing centers are no less than any other country in the world. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar inspected various parts of Solitaire Lodges, appreciated the quality of facilities, Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated SSP Nida Omar Chatha, concerned officers for successfully completing the Solitaire Lodges project in record time. Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Additional IG Elite Force Waqar Abbasi, Additional IGs, DIGs and Senior police officers attended the event.

Related Topics

Lahore World Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Road Same Event From

Recent Stories

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

10 minutes ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

10 minutes ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

56 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

1 hour ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

1 hour ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

1 hour ago
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

2 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

1 hour ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

1 hour ago
 ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations i ..

ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 hour ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson ..

Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary

1 hour ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan