IGP inaugurates special initiative police stations in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar has inaugurated Special Initiative Police Stations of Saddar Baroni, Civil Lines and Cantt in Rawalpindi.

The IGP also inaugurated online one each Special Initiative Police Station in 36 districts across Punjab.

On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, Deputy Commissioner, Hasan Waqar Cheema and other senior officers were present.

The project of up-gradation of the police stations had been completed in a short period of one month, the IG informed.

He said, the waiting rooms of the Police Stations were equipped with furniture, front desk, information LCDs, and other modern facilities.

“The up-gradation is an important step towards changing thana culture and we want the citizens to feel safe in police stations,” IG Punjab said adding, 80 percent people come to police stations for character certificates and other documents.

500,000 citizens expressed their opinion through QR code and 97 percent of the citizens were positive, the IG added.

Dr Usman informed that the crime rate in Rawalpindi had reduced by 34 percent and 80 percent murder cases had been traced.

All the cases of kidnapping for ransom had also been traced, he said adding, the credit of this performance goes to CPOs, DPOs and SHOs of Punjab.

Appreciating the up-gradation, the IGP directed the authorities concerned to complete the up-gradation work of all other police stations as soon as possible.

One each modern police station was already inaugurated in 36 districts while 737 police stations had been up-graded in one month by spending Rs 2 billion, he informed.

More than 14,000 youngsters are Police volunteers and friends of Police and this is a two-week course, he said and informed that all-out efforts are being made to provide the best environment and ensure provision of service delivery to the citizens.