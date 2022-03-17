UrduPoint.com

IGP Inaugurates State Of Art Mess Hall

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 09:44 PM

IGP inaugurates state of art mess hall

Inspector General Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younus Thursday inaugurated a mess hall here at police lines headquarters to provide state of the art facilitates to officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younus Thursday inaugurated a mess hall here at police lines headquarters to provide state of the art facilitates to officers.

The mess hall was accredited to martyred constable Shah Faisal (Sitara-e-Shujaat).

The capital police chief opened the hall amid presence of families of martyred and Ghazi policemen. DIGs, SSPs, SPs and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

The air conditioned mess included a canteen, tea bar, fitness gym, police welfare shop, barber shop, tailor shop, cobbler and laundry counters with a designated area for female police officers.

Similarly, separate washrooms for male and female staff were set up on both the floors, whereas billiards, table tennis, football and carom boards facility was also available.

Earlier, the hall was being used for police training school mess only during training sessions, while regimental shop and a regular mess was being run in the residential barracks building of police lines.

Similarly, there was a separate mess for MT staff while a canteen was set up in MT Shed and police lines fitness gym was established in a residential barracks.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis after assuming the charge tasked SSP Investigation Syed Ali Akbar Shah to renovate the building.

The SSP revamped the building in a short span of two months and equipped it with modern gadgets to facilitate the force.

The Capital Police Chief appreciated the efforts of SSP Investigation to complete the task in a swift manner.

The IGP directed the canteen staff to ensure quality food to help police employees maintain good physical health.

The project was accomplished in assistance with Sub Inspector Muhammad Riaz , constable Muhammad Amin, masons Shahbaz Masih and Muhammad Nazar, plumbers Muhammad Naveed and Athar Javed, electrician Haroon Khan, In-charge media production Junaid Ishaq, constable Khizer Habib and Inspector of Rawalpindi police Adnan Shaukat, traffic warden Muhammad Imran Niazi and traffic assistant Mirza Khadim Hussain.

More Stories From Pakistan

>