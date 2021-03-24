IGP inaugurates system for weekly rest of personnel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani on Wednesday inaugurated a "Leave and Attendance Management System" designed for weekly rest of personnel at the Central Police Office here.

On this occasion, he said weekly rest would reduce workload and burden on policemen to some extent and would improve their performance.

He said more steps should be taken for welfare of the force to provide the best environment during duty, adding that the system for weekly rest was a good initiative which should be activated immediately so that personnel could avail it without any delay.

DIG Operations Sohail Sukhera while briefing the IG said that the system was integrated with the Central Database of Police Force, Human Resource Management InformationSystem (HRMIS) and Police Station Record Management System (PSRMS) which willcreate a weekly rest roster of personnel present in each police station or office.