IGP inaugurates upgraded Khidmat center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Wednesday said that modern integrated Khidmat centers across the province were not only engaged in service delivery but also process of their upgradation was continued to resolve the issues of people.

He directed that in the view of coronavirus pandemic, the staff deputed at Khidmat Marakiz should use face masks, hand sanitizers and also ensure implementation of other safety measures during working.

He said that police Khidmat counters had been established in all district headquarters hospitals across the province where in case of emergency, citizens could get medico-legal certificate without going to police stations.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of upgraded Khidmat Markaz equipped with modern facilities at Moon Market Iqbal Town here.

The IGP emphasized that social distancing and precautionary measures should be ensured in all police offices, whereas police services should not be provided to any citizen wearing no mask and without adopting precautionary measures.

On the occasion, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed briefed IG Punjab about upgradation and said that queue Matric machine had been installed in Moon Market Khidmat Markaz which would definitely boost up process of service delivery to the citizens.

He said that 14 different services under one roof including facilities of character certificate, police verification, record of mobile phones and vehicles, registration of tenancy, facilities of licensing and others would be available in the center.

He said that citizens could download police Khidmat Markaz application in their Android phones and also get information about police services.