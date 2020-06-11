UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Inaugurates Upgraded Khidmat Center

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:33 AM

IGP inaugurates upgraded Khidmat center

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Wednesday said that modern integrated Khidmat centers across the province were not only engaged in service delivery but also process of their upgradation was continued to resolve the issues of people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Wednesday said that modern integrated Khidmat centers across the province were not only engaged in service delivery but also process of their upgradation was continued to resolve the issues of people.

He directed that in the view of coronavirus pandemic, the staff deputed at Khidmat Marakiz should use face masks, hand sanitizers and also ensure implementation of other safety measures during working.

He said that police Khidmat counters had been established in all district headquarters hospitals across the province where in case of emergency, citizens could get medico-legal certificate without going to police stations.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of upgraded Khidmat Markaz equipped with modern facilities at Moon Market Iqbal Town here.

The IGP emphasized that social distancing and precautionary measures should be ensured in all police offices, whereas police services should not be provided to any citizen wearing no mask and without adopting precautionary measures.

On the occasion, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed briefed IG Punjab about upgradation and said that queue Matric machine had been installed in Moon Market Khidmat Markaz which would definitely boost up process of service delivery to the citizens.

He said that 14 different services under one roof including facilities of character certificate, police verification, record of mobile phones and vehicles, registration of tenancy, facilities of licensing and others would be available in the center.

He said that citizens could download police Khidmat Markaz application in their Android phones and also get information about police services.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Mobile Vehicles Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

3 hours ago

US to Probe Instances of International Media Mistr ..

3 minutes ago

WHO to Consider All Data But Declines to Speculate ..

3 minutes ago

GPKSC UK expresses grave concern over persecution ..

3 minutes ago

Smuggled car, other valuables seized

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.