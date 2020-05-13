IGP inaugurates Watch Tower for security of flight operation at Bacha Khan airport

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Wednesday inaugurated a Watch Tower for the security of flight operations at Bacha Khan International airport Peshawar by cutting the tape

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Wednesday inaugurated a Watch Tower for the security of flight operations at Bacha Khan International airport Peshawar by cutting the tape.

It may be recalled that for enhancing security of air crafts flying at low attitudes in funnel area Peshawar a project of construction of 08 watch towers was initiated at a total cost of Rs.172.519 million.

Five watch towers have already been handed over to police department and the sixth one is inaugurated today by IGP KP, while work on the reaming two watch towers is near completion.

The watch tower spread over an area of one kanal has been completed in Landi Akhun Abad police station Pishtakhara Peshawar is fully equipped with night vision cameras, latest technology and wireless system.

With the construction of these watch towers the impending danger to the flights could be averted successfully.

The IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi went round different parts of the watch tower and inspected the facility provided to the jawans.

Earlier SSP Operations Peshawar Zahoor Baber Afridi gave a detailed presentation to the IGP about the newly constructed watch tower.

Chief Capital Police Peshawar Muhammad Ali Gandapur was also present on this occasion.