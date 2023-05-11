IGP inquires after health of wounded cops

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday visited Aga Khan Hospital to inquire about the health of policemen who got injured in the line of duty

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday visited Aga Khan Hospital to inquire about the health of policemen who got injured in the line of duty.

The Sindh Police chief interacted with the constables Muhammad Akram (Special Protection Unit), Mushtaq (Docks Police Station), and Misri Khan (Kashmore Police), said a police spokesman.

Constable Mohammad Akram, was wounded while performing duty with foreign nationals, whereas Misri Khan received injuries in Katcha Area during an operation against anti-social elements and Muhammad Mushtaq in an exchange of fire in the precincts of Docks Police Station.

Memon also instructed the hospital administration to ensure provision of best medical facilities to the wounded cops.