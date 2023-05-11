UrduPoint.com

IGP Inquires After Health Of Wounded Cops

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 08:53 PM

IGP inquires after health of wounded cops

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday visited Aga Khan Hospital to inquire about the health of policemen who got injured in the line of duty

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday visited Aga Khan Hospital to inquire about the health of policemen who got injured in the line of duty.

The Sindh Police chief interacted with the constables Muhammad Akram (Special Protection Unit), Mushtaq (Docks Police Station), and Misri Khan (Kashmore Police), said a police spokesman.

Constable Mohammad Akram, was wounded while performing duty with foreign nationals, whereas Misri Khan received injuries in Katcha Area during an operation against anti-social elements and Muhammad Mushtaq in an exchange of fire in the precincts of Docks Police Station.

Memon also instructed the hospital administration to ensure provision of best medical facilities to the wounded cops.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Kashmore Best

Recent Stories

Fascist Imran does not deserve any kind of relief ..

Fascist Imran does not deserve any kind of relief from courts, says Marriyum

11 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

18 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S and SeaOwl sign agreement to design ..

ADNOC L&amp;S and SeaOwl sign agreement to design remotely operated marine suppl ..

25 minutes ago
 ‘Finally sense has prevailed’, Jemima reacts t ..

‘Finally sense has prevailed’, Jemima reacts to SC order

53 minutes ago
 SAPM Shaza emphasizes significance of fundamental ..

SAPM Shaza emphasizes significance of fundamental rights in Constitution

3 minutes ago
 Austin Says Sent Letter to China's New Defense Chi ..

Austin Says Sent Letter to China's New Defense Chief, Offered to Talk

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.