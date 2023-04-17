UrduPoint.com

IGP Inquires After Injured Constable

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 12:00 AM

IGP inquires after injured constable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday visited Services Hospital Emergency to inquire after the injured constable Imran under treatment of Special Branch.

Constable Imran was shot and injured by unknown suspects a few days ago at Sherpao bridge.

Dr.

Usman Anwar inquired from the doctors about the health of the injured personnel and directed the best care.

He said that the best medical facilities should be provided for the speedy recovery of Constable Imran.

IG Punjab also met the brother and family of the injured constable Imran and assured them of all possible cooperation from the police department.

On this occasion, CCPO Lahore including other officers were also with him.

