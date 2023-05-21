IGP inquires after injured inspector at Mayo Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Sunday visited Mayo Hospital to inquire about SHO inspector Iqbal Khan of Mianwali Police.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed RPO Sargodha to provide immediate relief money for Inspector Iqbal Khan. He announced to give another 1 million rupees to inspector Iqbal Khan, He while paying tribute to the courage and bravery of inspector said that Inspector Iqbal Khan was a new story of courage and bravery in the police department.

The IGP said that no effort would be spared in the treatment and rehabilitation of Iqbal Khan.

He ordered that Iqbal Khan to be taken to his home in an official ambulance after being discharged from the hospital.

Inspector Iqbal Khan was posted as SHO of Pir Pahai Mianwali police station. He received five bullets on different parts of his body during a raid on proclaimed offenders dacoits in the hilly area. Iqbal Khan was shifted to Lahore Mayo Hospital after the visit of Chief Minister Punjab and IGP to Mianwali.

Inspector Iqbal Khan expressed his gratitude and expressed his determination to try again with the same enthusiasm to arrest the robbers after recovery.