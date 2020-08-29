IGP inspects Muharram-Ul-Haram security in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi during his visit to Kohat on Saturday inspected security measures taken here for provision of protection to Muharram processions.

Spokesman to Kohat police said in a press release that IGP visited Supreme Command Post created for electronic monitoring of Muharram processions and I was briefed regarding overall law and order maintenance and security measures taken during Muharram.

DIG Kohat Region, Tayab Hafeez Cheema, DPO Javed Iqbal, SP Tahir Iqbal and some other police officers were present on the occasion.

IGP during his address at Supreme Command post said that strict security measures for Muharram processions have been taken in KP adding that monitoring of security situation and protection to lives and properties of the people is our top priority.

He said police and people from every walk of life should make efforts for promotion of sectarian harmony and unity in ranks of Muslim Ummah.