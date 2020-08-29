UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Inspects Muharram-Ul-Haram Security In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:22 PM

IGP inspects Muharram-Ul-Haram security in Kohat

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi during his visit to Kohat on Saturday inspected security measures taken here for provision of protection to Muharram processions

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi during his visit to Kohat on Saturday inspected security measures taken here for provision of protection to Muharram processions.

Spokesman to Kohat police said in a press release that IGP visited Supreme Command Post created for electronic monitoring of Muharram processions and I was briefed regarding overall law and order maintenance and security measures taken during Muharram.

DIG Kohat Region, Tayab Hafeez Cheema, DPO Javed Iqbal, SP Tahir Iqbal and some other police officers were present on the occasion.

IGP during his address at Supreme Command post said that strict security measures for Muharram processions have been taken in KP adding that monitoring of security situation and protection to lives and properties of the people is our top priority.

He said police and people from every walk of life should make efforts for promotion of sectarian harmony and unity in ranks of Muslim Ummah.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Law And Order Visit Kohat Muslim Post From Top Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Schools, kindergartens to be reopened in Wuhan nex ..

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid briefed on roadmap for leaders ..

25 minutes ago

Repairing of six roads from Cess fund approved

2 minutes ago

PPP Chairman directs Sindh Ministers to drain out ..

2 minutes ago

Huge Indonesia mine resumes operations after lockd ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 provides medical aid to 100 mourners

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.