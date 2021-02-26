IGP inspects speed checking campaign, directs for safer road environment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Friday visited various areas of the city and checked the speed monitoring campaign of traffic police.

The IGP checked 13 speed monitoring radars and lauded the efforts of personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to ensure safe road environment in the city. The staff of ITP told IGP that strict monitoring against speeding vehicles is being ensured in the city and only two accidents occurred during the last week owing this drive.

It was further told that 413 speeding vehicles were fined and an amount of Rs.

1, 23,900 was received from those violating speed limits.

The IGP further directed to ensure indiscriminate action against speeding vehicles. He said that lane discipline should be maintained and action to be taken against motorcyclists not wearing helmets and motorists not fastening seat belts.

The IGP said that implantation on traffic laws guarantees safe road environment and every possible effort should made to secure the lives of road users.

He also lauded the efforts of traffic staff working hard for the success of this drive and appealed citizens to cooperate with police in this regard.