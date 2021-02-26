UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Inspects Speed Checking Campaign, Directs For Safer Road Environment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

IGP inspects speed checking campaign, directs for safer road environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Friday visited various areas of the city and checked the speed monitoring campaign of traffic police.

The IGP checked 13 speed monitoring radars and lauded the efforts of personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) to ensure safe road environment in the city. The staff of ITP told IGP that strict monitoring against speeding vehicles is being ensured in the city and only two accidents occurred during the last week owing this drive.

It was further told that 413 speeding vehicles were fined and an amount of Rs.

1, 23,900 was received from those violating speed limits.

The IGP further directed to ensure indiscriminate action against speeding vehicles. He said that lane discipline should be maintained and action to be taken against motorcyclists not wearing helmets and motorists not fastening seat belts.

The IGP said that implantation on traffic laws guarantees safe road environment and every possible effort should made to secure the lives of road users.

He also lauded the efforts of traffic staff working hard for the success of this drive and appealed citizens to cooperate with police in this regard.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid watches part of Dubai Stage of ..

1 hour ago

87,263 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been adminis ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

3 hours ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

3 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

3 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.