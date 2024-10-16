Open Menu

IGP Inspects Upgraded Prison Van

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:01 PM

IGP inspects upgraded prison van

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar inspected a police prison van equipped with modern facilities as part of a pilot project for transporting prisoners to court appearances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar inspected a police prison van equipped with modern facilities as part of a pilot project for transporting prisoners to court appearances.

Additional IG Logistics and Procurement, Imran Mahmood, briefed about the up-gradation of the prison vans.

The IG Punjab said that all prison vans are being upgraded with modern technology to ensure the comfort and safety of prisoners. The latest GPS and tracking systems will be installed in prison vans across all districts, including Lahore.

He directed the preparation of a summary regarding the necessary funds for equipping the police prison vans with modern facilities.

He said that the Home Department will be approached for the upgrades.

DIG Telecommunications, Imran Ahmar, provided a briefing on the number of police prison vans and the resources required for their upgrade.

He mentioned that a pilot project has been developed for upgrading prison vans used for transporting prisoners to court appearances, with plans to extend the upgrades to all vans in other districts of the province.

Present at the inspection were AIG Development Sahibzada Bilal Umar, SSP MT Punjab Dr. Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, AIG Logistics Syed Karar Hussain, and other officials.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Technology Punjab Van All Court

Recent Stories

South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly buil ..

South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road

4 minutes ago
 SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on glob ..

SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts

4 minutes ago
 Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posti ..

Punjab govt issues orders of three officers' posting

4 minutes ago
 Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar fo ..

Ban on tree cutting imposed in district Sanghar for 90 days

4 minutes ago
 Tarar warns of strict action against those incitin ..

Tarar warns of strict action against those inciting violence, threatening lawma ..

4 minutes ago
 Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham R ..

Kuki Khel tribe ends 75 days long sit in Torkham Road

12 minutes ago
Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bil ..

Jam Kamal, Iranian Minister meet to strengthen bilateral ties

12 minutes ago
 Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Dry, hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

12 minutes ago
 Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, G ..

Indian External Affairs Minister thanks PM, DPM, GoP for hospitality

12 minutes ago
 Chinese Premier Li Qiang departs after attending 2 ..

Chinese Premier Li Qiang departs after attending 23rd SCO Summit

12 minutes ago
 PPIF family planning programme continues with supp ..

PPIF family planning programme continues with support of World Bank

23 minutes ago
 Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD P ..

Court orders transfer of reference against ex-MD Pakistan Railways to special co ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan