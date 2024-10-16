IGP Inspects Upgraded Prison Van
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar inspected a police prison van equipped with modern facilities as part of a pilot project for transporting prisoners to court appearances.
Additional IG Logistics and Procurement, Imran Mahmood, briefed about the up-gradation of the prison vans.
The IG Punjab said that all prison vans are being upgraded with modern technology to ensure the comfort and safety of prisoners. The latest GPS and tracking systems will be installed in prison vans across all districts, including Lahore.
He directed the preparation of a summary regarding the necessary funds for equipping the police prison vans with modern facilities.
He said that the Home Department will be approached for the upgrades.
DIG Telecommunications, Imran Ahmar, provided a briefing on the number of police prison vans and the resources required for their upgrade.
He mentioned that a pilot project has been developed for upgrading prison vans used for transporting prisoners to court appearances, with plans to extend the upgrades to all vans in other districts of the province.
Present at the inspection were AIG Development Sahibzada Bilal Umar, SSP MT Punjab Dr. Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, AIG Logistics Syed Karar Hussain, and other officials.
