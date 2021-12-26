UrduPoint.com

IGP Introduces New SOPs For Effective Policing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus introduced new standard operating procedures (SOPs) for effective policing in the Federal capital.

The SOPs are related to complaint management, registration of FIR, schedule of inquiries and investigations, investigation of offences, arrest of accused, police station management and front desk management.

Addressing at a ceremony, here at police lines headquarters, the other day IGP Younus said under the SOPs the police station staff would ensure FIR registration in time.

The front desk staff was bound to register the case of missing persons in minimum time, In case of delay the concerned officials would be responsible.

Similarly, police counters would be set up at the Polyclinic and PIMS Hospital to facilitate the personnel.

He said the Moharar strength would be divided into seven sections with weekly off for each personnel.

There would be at least three Jawans in the patrolling vehicle as well as on each picket during snap checking.

All officers on duty must ensure wear bulletproof jackets and helmets.

The DIG (operations), SSPs, SDPOs, Zonal SPs and SHOs would remain present in the respective areas from 12pm to 5am morning to supervise the teams.

He said he would pay visit in person to check the presence of senior officers at the spot and no laxity would be tolerated in that regard.

The IGP Islamabad asked all the participants to evolve a comprehensive policy with special focus to criminal elements and crime pockets.

He directed the officers to expedite crack down on criminal elements and mobilize the recovery of stolen goods, including the arrest of those involved in heinous crimes.

He further asked them to take measures to improve public service delivery by providing speedy justice at the level of police stations.

The officers should ensure merit and reveal black sheep to improve performance of the department.

DIG (Operations) SSPs Operations, Investigation, Zonal SPs, SDPOs, SHOs 'Moharars' and other Jawans of the department was also present on the occasion.

