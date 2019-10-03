IGP Islamabad awards honest cop for returning lost cash to citizen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Thursday awarded cash prize and commendation certificate to an honest constable of Islamabad police who returned lost cash amounting Rs 40,600 to a citizen.

According to details, computer operator constable Asif Nazir found a wallet having cash Rs 40,600, National Identity Card and office card of a person from NADRA Chowk.

He handed over this wallet to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Hussain Lasi. The DSP traced the owner of wallet identified as Sabir and returned his wallet to him.

Sabir thanked DSP and Constable Asif Nazir for returning his amount and said that such honest people in Islamabad police are actual identity of the force.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar awarded the constable with cash prize of Rs 10,000 and commendation certificate. He said that Islamabad police was proud of such policemen.