UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Islamabad Awards Honest Cop For Returning Lost Cash To Citizen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:25 PM

IGP Islamabad awards honest cop for returning lost cash to citizen

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Thursday awarded cash prize and commendation certificate to an honest constable of Islamabad police who returned lost cash amounting Rs 40,600 to a citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Thursday awarded cash prize and commendation certificate to an honest constable of Islamabad police who returned lost cash amounting Rs 40,600 to a citizen.

According to details, computer operator constable Asif Nazir found a wallet having cash Rs 40,600, National Identity Card and office card of a person from NADRA Chowk.

He handed over this wallet to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Hussain Lasi. The DSP traced the owner of wallet identified as Sabir and returned his wallet to him.

Sabir thanked DSP and Constable Asif Nazir for returning his amount and said that such honest people in Islamabad police are actual identity of the force.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar awarded the constable with cash prize of Rs 10,000 and commendation certificate. He said that Islamabad police was proud of such policemen.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police From

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Practice and pre-match press ..

5 minutes ago

Imran shines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s victory ove ..

9 minutes ago

World’s best age-friendly practice in focus at S ..

16 minutes ago

Ahmad, Ibtisam, Naveed shine on the day two of Qua ..

19 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori returns to Earth after successfu ..

31 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award participates in first-ever ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.