IGP Islamabad awards two policemen for ensuring smooth traffic flow in heavy rain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Monday awarded two policemen of Islamabad Traffic Police who successfully managed traffic flow on Islamabad Expressway despite heavy rains in last few days.

The IGP called both policemen at his office including Head Constable Shafqaat Ali and Constable Azhar Mehmood and awarded them cash prizes and commendation certificates. SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed was also present on the occasion. It is to mention that water accumulated on Islamabad Expressway due to heavy rain last days but these two policemen did their best to ensure smooth traffic flow despite tough weather.

The IGP Islamabad said that ITP is doing its best to ensure smooth traffic flow throughout the city and also running various campaigns to give awareness to citizens about traffic rules. He said that those performing well would be encouraged and hoped that each police personnel of the force would accomplish responsibilities in a professional manner and with dedication.