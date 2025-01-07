IGP Islamabad Chairs IGP Islamabad Chairs Meeting With SDPOs
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi convened an important meeting with Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Tuesday.
A public relations officer told APP that during the meeting, the IGP evaluated the performance of the SDPOs and issued important directives.
IG Rizvi emphasized the pivotal role of supervisory-level officers in crime prevention and stressed the importance of taking action against absconders. Additionally, they were instructed to seek assistance from Safe City for crime control.
He stressed that our responsibilities define our dignity, and while DIGs and SSPs are tasked with taking action, we are also accountable.
Similarly, SDPOs are directly responsible for their respective circles. He urged enhanced effectiveness in night patrolling, zero tolerance for social and moral crimes, and the prevention of drugs and beggary in Islamabad.
All SDPOs will conduct "Khuli Kachehri" (open court) in their areas, focusing on cracking down on drug peddlers and professional beggars./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..
Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai
FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..
1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..
MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans
Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses
UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims
DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation
HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed
Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Islamabad chairs IGP Islamabad chairs meeting with SDPOs2 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad enforces strict accountability2 minutes ago
-
AJK PM urges lawyers to work for rule of law2 minutes ago
-
WASA to replace old manhole covers to avoid theft12 minutes ago
-
Check posts to be increased on roads in Kurram: Barrister Saif12 minutes ago
-
Woman killed for honour in Kot Sultan, husband arrested12 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted in tehsil Chak Jhumra12 minutes ago
-
IFA, ICCI join hands for better business support12 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in road accident22 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to improve healthcare system in Balochistan: Sarfraz Bugti22 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee praises CPSP's progress, calls for more focus on research, ethics22 minutes ago
-
University of Sargodha releases examination schedule32 minutes ago