IGP Islamabad chairs IGP Islamabad chairs meeting with SDPOs

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi convened an important meeting with Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Tuesday.

A public relations officer told APP that during the meeting, the IGP evaluated the performance of the SDPOs and issued important directives.

IG Rizvi emphasized the pivotal role of supervisory-level officers in crime prevention and stressed the importance of taking action against absconders. Additionally, they were instructed to seek assistance from Safe City for crime control.

He stressed that our responsibilities define our dignity, and while DIGs and SSPs are tasked with taking action, we are also accountable.

Similarly, SDPOs are directly responsible for their respective circles. He urged enhanced effectiveness in night patrolling, zero tolerance for social and moral crimes, and the prevention of drugs and beggary in Islamabad.

All SDPOs will conduct "Khuli Kachehri" (open court) in their areas, focusing on cracking down on drug peddlers and professional beggars./APP-rzr-mkz

