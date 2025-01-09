IGP Islamabad Chairs Key Meetings On Safe City And Police Welfare
Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Thursday chaired crucial meetings at the Central Police Office (CPO), which was attended by top officers including DG Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar, AIG Logistics Syed Inayat Ali Shah, SP Headquarters Mian Ali Raza, and the Director of IT.
A police spokesman told APP that during these meetings, IGP Rizvi emphasized the use of modern technology for crime prevention and discussed the welfare of police officers and their families.
During the meeting with Safe City officers, the IGP Islamabad reviewed the performance of Safe City Islamabad.
IG Rizvi briefed the officers on the goals of Safe City for the year 2025.
While instructing the officers, the IG emphasized the importance of utilizing modern technology to combat crime, identifying crime hotspots, tracking criminals' routes, and using surveillance cameras for crimes prevention.
He stressed the need to ensure the prevention and arrest of criminal elements.
IGP Ali Nasir Rizvi also chaired a meeting with Logistics Division officers and reviewed the performance and execution of tasks assigned to the officers. He directed all the officers to ensure the welfare of the families of martyred police officers, Ghazis, and other police officers, and to address their problems.
Rizvi urged the officers to liaise with public and private institutions to provide better medical treatment for police officers and their families, as well as education for their children. He also stressed the timely payment of medical bills for police officers. He also directed that uniforms would be provided to all officers in a timely manner, along with necessary provisions for security, transport, food and other essentials during law and order duties.
