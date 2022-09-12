UrduPoint.com

IGP Islamabad, DG Rangers To Formulate Joint Action Plan For Capital's Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 06:10 PM

IGP Islamabad, DG Rangers to formulate joint action plan for Capital's security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and Director General (DG) Pakistan Rangers, Major General Mohammad Gaddafi on Monday decided to formulate a joint action plan to improve security situation in the Federal capital.

Both the officers, in a meeting, discussed various options regarding security in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

They lauded the role of Capital Police and Pakistan Rangers in establishing law and order and maintaining peace in the city and vowed to further improve coordination between the two law enforcement agencies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Rangers Police Law And Order Rawalpindi Nasir

Recent Stories

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

51 minutes ago
 Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Le ..

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Level 2 coaching course

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Ba ..

Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Bani Gala

2 hours ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

3 hours ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.