IGP Islamabad Felicitates Police Officers, Jawans On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 02:40 PM

IGP Islamabad felicitates police officers, jawans on Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Sunday felicitated the police officers and Jawans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a message, the IG appreciated the performance of all the divisions on best security arrangements during the Holy month of Ramazan.

He said police officials were celebrating Eid away from their homes for the security and safety of people.

The IG paid tribute to police officials who had sacrificed their lives for defence of the homeland.

He said credit of Eid celebration in peaceful atmosphere went to police officers.

He said the duty of police was to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

He said police had also launched awareness campaigns to protect citizens from the coronavirus epidemic.

The spokesperson while talking to APP said, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed visited Rescue 15 office, while SPs also visited their respective zones and met with the police officials performing duties during Eid.

The DIG and SSP of the rest of the divisions also celebrated Eid with the policemen in their divisions and ate lunch with them.

