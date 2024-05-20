Open Menu

IGP Islamabad For Holding Open Courts Daily

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:56 PM

IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Monday directed to hold open courts on a daily basis without interruption to redress public grievances on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Monday directed to hold open courts on a daily basis without interruption to redress public grievances on priority.

The public relations officer said that the citizens and police officers presented their complaints and issues at the Central Police Office.

IG Islamabad, after hearing the citizens' issues, immediately directed the relevant officers to resolve them as soon as possible.

He also met with a police officer suffering from cancer and issued orders to provide immediate and best medical facilities to them. The citizens expressed their gratitude to IG Islamabad for the prompt resolution of their issues.

IG Islamabad issued clear directions to the officers, stating that the timely resolution of citizens' issues is the top priority and that intentional delays will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He also called for an intensified crackdown against drug dealers and criminal elements.

He assured the citizens that if their issues are not addressed, his doors are always open. However, if there is a delay in addressing any issue, citizens should cooperate with the police and their matters would be resolved on merit and on a priority basis.

The purpose of the open court is to resolve citizens' issues promptly and on merit. He also directed all officers to adhere to designated office hours, interact with citizens positively, and resolve their issues as fast as possible.

He further said that taking care of the welfare of the force can lead to better performance; therefore, all professional matters, including discipline, retirement, and welfare-related requests, from police officers should be resolved promptly and on merit.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Resolution Police Nasir Lead Criminals Cancer National University All From Best Top Merit Packaging Limited Court IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed

Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed

7 minutes ago
 Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Ira ..

Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti ..

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti for safe return of stranded st ..

8 minutes ago
 PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

8 minutes ago
 KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike

KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversia ..

Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 2024

16 minutes ago
Chairman DCL instruct officials to take measures r ..

Chairman DCL instruct officials to take measures regarding heat wave

8 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrd ..

Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi

26 minutes ago
 Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over P ..

Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death

26 minutes ago
 All institutions should work within their constitu ..

All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar

26 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clot ..

Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..

38 minutes ago
 Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iran ..

Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan