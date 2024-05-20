IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Monday directed to hold open courts on a daily basis without interruption to redress public grievances on priority.

The public relations officer said that the citizens and police officers presented their complaints and issues at the Central Police Office.

IG Islamabad, after hearing the citizens' issues, immediately directed the relevant officers to resolve them as soon as possible.

He also met with a police officer suffering from cancer and issued orders to provide immediate and best medical facilities to them. The citizens expressed their gratitude to IG Islamabad for the prompt resolution of their issues.

IG Islamabad issued clear directions to the officers, stating that the timely resolution of citizens' issues is the top priority and that intentional delays will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He also called for an intensified crackdown against drug dealers and criminal elements.

He assured the citizens that if their issues are not addressed, his doors are always open. However, if there is a delay in addressing any issue, citizens should cooperate with the police and their matters would be resolved on merit and on a priority basis.

The purpose of the open court is to resolve citizens' issues promptly and on merit. He also directed all officers to adhere to designated office hours, interact with citizens positively, and resolve their issues as fast as possible.

He further said that taking care of the welfare of the force can lead to better performance; therefore, all professional matters, including discipline, retirement, and welfare-related requests, from police officers should be resolved promptly and on merit.