IGP Islamabad Holds 3rd Online Katcheri

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Friday held third online-Katcheri on Facebook to give the residents direct access to the police high ups as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

The IGP Islamabad responded to the public queries via Facebook live comments, WhatsApp messages and phone calls from 11:00am to 01:00pm.

Thousands of the citizens watched the online-Katcheri and hailed the step of IGP.

The capital police chief said police was striving hard to redress public issues as early as possible. He said the purpose of such initiatives was aimed at bridging the gap between police and the public.

IGP told that Islamabad police have launched whatsapp service to ease public adding that people can get information about all police related information through 03342874287.

During online Katcheri, people from across Pakistan put their proposals before the IG. Most of the issues were related to traffic, delay in registration of FIR, activities of land-grabbers, drug-peddlers etc.

The capital police chief also shared recent initiatives taken by the Islamabad police to facilitate the public. He gave permission to the disable players for sports activities in the police ground. Citizens, especially overseas Pakistanis, appreciated the online Katcheri platform.

>