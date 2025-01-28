IGP Islamabad Holds Khuli Katchery, Resolves Public Grievances
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi conducted a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office on Tuesday.
A public relation officer told APP that during the khuli katchery, he listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives to senior police officers on the spot for timely resolution of their concerns.
IGP Rizvi said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Citizens facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery. My office is always open for my citizens, the IGP said.
IG Rizvi further directed the officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office.
He directed all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.
On this occasion, the IG Rizvi said that the Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.
Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025
Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..
UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Islamabad holds khuli katchery, resolves public grievances6 minutes ago
-
Partnerships, skill development vital to empower youth for a peaceful, prosperous future: PM6 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather with rain and snowfall expected in northern areas6 minutes ago
-
26th Amendment matter ultimately be heard by SC's full bench: Justice Kayani16 minutes ago
-
US Charge D Affairs in Pakistan calls on federal minister for power Awais Leghari16 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 2 criminals in injured condition16 minutes ago
-
Blast in LPG capsule trailers leaves elderly man dead26 minutes ago
-
CWDP approves revised PC-I for water treatment plant26 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill five Khwarij in Balochistan: ISPR26 minutes ago
-
Turkish University Fair 2025 being held at local hotel on January 2926 minutes ago
-
ITP clears illegal encroachments to improve traffic flow26 minutes ago
-
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape32 minutes ago