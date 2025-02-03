Open Menu

IGP Islamabad Holds Khuli Katchery, Vows Swift Redressal Of Public Grievances

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 08:03 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office, on Monday where he personally listened to the concerns of citizens and police officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, held a Khuli Katchery (open court) at the Central Police Office, on Monday where he personally listened to the concerns of citizens and police officers.

A public relation officer told APP that during the Khuli katchery, IG Rizvi listened to the issues of citizens and police officers and issued directives on the spot for their resolution.

He said that resolving citizens' issues on merit is our top priority. Negligence and carelessness in duties will not be tolerated. Any citizen facing any issue related to the police can come to the Khuli Katchery. "My office is always open for my citizens", he Added.

IG Rizvi further directed the concerned officers to resolve the citizen grievances on merit within the stipulated time frame and report back to the Central Police Office.

He directed all SDPOs and SHOs to adhere to the designated office hours and prioritize resolving citizens' issues.

On this occasion, the IG Rizvi said that the Islamabad Police are taking various measures for the facilitation of citizens. The daily holding of Khuli Katchery helps in resolving issues on a priority basis, he added.

Moreover, all zonal officers and SHOs are directed to meet citizens during the designated office hours and resolve their issues promptly and on merit.

