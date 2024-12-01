Open Menu

IGP Islamabad Holds Open Court To Address Public And Police Complaints

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 07:10 PM

IGP Islamabad holds open court to address public and police complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, organized an open court at the Central Police Office on Sunday as part of the “Open Door Policy,” providing citizens and police officers an opportunity to voice their concerns and seek redressal.

A public relations officer told APP that IGP Rizvi personally listened to the grievances of attendees and issued immediate directives to relevant officers for resolving their issues on the spot.

“Resolving citizens’ complaints on merit and without delay is our top priority,” said the IGP and added that anyone facing police-related problems is welcome to attend the open court, emphasizing that his doors are always open for the public.

The IGP directed officers to address all complaints within a set time-frame and submit reports to the Central Police Office after ensuring merit-based resolutions.

He also instructed SDPOs and SHOs to strictly adhere to the designated times for public meetings at their offices, ensuring citizens' concerns are addressed promptly and fairly.

Highlighting Islamabad Police's commitment to public service, IGP Rizvi said that daily open court sessions have significantly improved the resolution of public grievances on a priority basis.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Police Nasir Sunday All Top Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan