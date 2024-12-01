IGP Islamabad Holds Open Court To Address Public And Police Complaints
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, organized an open court at the Central Police Office on Sunday as part of the “Open Door Policy,” providing citizens and police officers an opportunity to voice their concerns and seek redressal.
A public relations officer told APP that IGP Rizvi personally listened to the grievances of attendees and issued immediate directives to relevant officers for resolving their issues on the spot.
“Resolving citizens’ complaints on merit and without delay is our top priority,” said the IGP and added that anyone facing police-related problems is welcome to attend the open court, emphasizing that his doors are always open for the public.
The IGP directed officers to address all complaints within a set time-frame and submit reports to the Central Police Office after ensuring merit-based resolutions.
He also instructed SDPOs and SHOs to strictly adhere to the designated times for public meetings at their offices, ensuring citizens' concerns are addressed promptly and fairly.
Highlighting Islamabad Police's commitment to public service, IGP Rizvi said that daily open court sessions have significantly improved the resolution of public grievances on a priority basis.
