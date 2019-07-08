UrduPoint.com
IGP Islamabad Issues Video Message For Force Focusing On Decent Policing

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 06:52 PM

IGP Islamabad issues video message for force focusing on decent policing

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad on Monday issued a video message for personnel of the force focusing to inculcate friendly police ecology in the city through decent policing gestures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad on Monday issued a video message for personnel of the force focusing to inculcate friendly police ecology in the city through decent policing gestures.

He asked the personnel of the force to ponder as why real acknowledgement is not being given to the police officials despite the fact that they perform duties in scorching heat to ensure smooth flow of traffic, arrest culprits including the assassins and work hard to serve the people.

Islamabad police chief said that people were still reluctant to visit police stations and all of us would have to strive to improve the image of the force and change `thana' culture. He asked the police officials to behave decently with those visiting police stations and give oath for polite behaviour with complainants.

IGP Aamir Zulfiqar said that each policeman/woman should understand the grief of others as what would have happened if there had been some tragedy like dacoity/theft at their own house, issue with their kins, case of murder, rape or anything else at with them.

Each personnel of the force should visualize himself as a lay man or complainant and try to come up to the expectations of people as a Station House Officer or Constable performing duty at police picket or police station.

He said that policemen should serve the people as they are paid salaries from their taxes. As per vision of Prime Minister and the responsibilities assigned to the force during last 8-9 months, he said that Islamabad police endeavoured to accomplish all tasks with dedication and commitment.

He said that remarkable success was achieved against criminals including land grabbers as well as drug pushes and crime rate declined up to 35 percent during this period. "This success story is due to efforts of personnel of the force but it should be thought as why there is not significant achievement in bridging the gap between police and public," he maintained.

He urged all the policemen to adopt positive attitude during their interaction with people and leave negative conduct bringing bad impression for the force. "As an IGP and head of the force, I vow and ask all of you to promise for changing thana culture, behaving decently with citizens and ensuring help to people," he added.

He also directed to come up to the expectations of the citizens and the government. Following the polite and soft attitude in operational matters of the force, he said Islamabad police would become the best force of the country.

