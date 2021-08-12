UrduPoint.com

IGP Islamabad Meets News-editors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Inspector-General of police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman Thursday met with news editors to discus law and order situation in the Federal capital.

SSP Operations Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer gave a detailed briefing to the delegation over police performance and steps being taken by the department to reduce crime in the city, a news release said.

He said police have arrested several drug-peddlers as a massive crackdown underway in that regard.

The news-editors lauded the efforts of police to curb the menace from the society and gave suggestions to improve performance of the department.

They assured the police of their best cooperation in highlighting the impact of drugs on society.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil and other officers of capital police were also present on the occasion.

