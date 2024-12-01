IGP Islamabad Orders Swift Arrest Of Fugitives, Enhances Security Measures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, presided over an important meeting on Sunday at Central Police Officer, Islamabad regarding maintaining peace and tranquility, improving the investigation system, and ensuring the arrest of wanted suspects in ongoing cases.
A public relation officer told APP that the meeting was attended by DIG Headquarters and Security Jawad Tariq, AIG Establishment Abdul Haq Umrani, and AIG Investigation and Complaints Syed Inayat Ali Shah.
During the meeting, IG Islamabad reviewed the investigation system and examined pending cases. He directed officers to make investigations more effective and ensure the arrest of fugitives in ongoing cases.
IG Rizvi said that, in line with modern demands, the investigation process is being equipped with advanced techniques. All officers are directed to resolve ongoing cases based on merit. The purpose of renewing the investigation wing is to ensure timely and merit-based completion of investigations, improve the handling of criminal cases, and tighten the noose around criminals, aiming to eliminate crime from society, he added.
Additionally, during the meeting, the IG Islamabad emphasized enhancing security measures to maintain peace in Islamabad. He directed that checks at the city’s entry and exit points be made more effective.
The security of the city will be further reinforced by ensuring surveillance and monitoring through the high-tech Safe City cameras.
Moreover, officers stationed at security checkpoints were instructed to improve security, maintain a strict watch on suspicious vehicles and individuals, and ensure the use of all safety gadgets, including bulletproof jackets and helmets.
IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, further said that protecting the lives and property of citizens remains the top priority of Islamabad Police.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City shivers as cold wave intensifies40 seconds ago
-
Digital literacy boosts women entrepreneurs in Mardan43 seconds ago
-
CM Bugti felicitates Sindhi people on Sindhi Culture Day59 seconds ago
-
ITP's special traffic education campaign targets underage drivers, violators1 minute ago
-
LESCO hunts down transformers thieves gang11 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to register factories manufacturing single-use plastic shopping bags21 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Saleem Memon for bringing reforms in Pakistan’s agriculture sector21 minutes ago
-
Railway police recover stolen materials; two held21 minutes ago
-
Diabetes screening recommended for individuals aged 35 and above21 minutes ago
-
Political stability imperative for economic growth: Qaiser Sheikh31 minutes ago
-
Shazia Marri highlights PPP’s unparalleled sacrifices for democracy31 minutes ago
-
Boy recovered from Mardan31 minutes ago